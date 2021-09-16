Phil Collins says he can ‘barely hold’ drum sticks

Phil Collins shared upsetting news about where his health conditions have taken him.
In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Collins, 70, admitted that he can no longer play the drums.
“I’d love to but you know, I mean, I can barely hold a stick with this hand,” the singer said.
Joining Collins during the interview were his bandmates from Genesis, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks.The group is ready to take the stage once again, but with Collins’ son Nic taking over on drums.
In 2015, Collins underwent back surgery.
“When I was recovering on crutches, I fell and fractured my foot,” he said. “When I recovered from foot surgery, I fell again and fractured another part of the same foot. My right foot now is completely numb.”
His Facebook page also mentioned that Collins “suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.