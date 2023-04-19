David Rubenstein is a billionaire philanthropist who has spent a fortune preserving pieces of America’s history and culture. He’s bought originals of the Declaration of Independence and Magna Carta for public display and helped renovate the Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress.

But lately Rubenstein is working on something more abstract. In a new television series set to air on PBS beginning next Wednesday, Rubenstein plays host and travels the country to examine the meaning behind some of the great icons of American character.

