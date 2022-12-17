Phoenix Community Band to hold Christmas concert

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Intermittent snow showers, especially early. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands.