Phoenix Community Band to hold Christmas concert

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School.
Unfortunately, the band lost a valued former member (15 years with the band) just before Thanksgiving, with the passing of Dick Scheffler, a consummate clarinetist and all-around nice guy, and they will dedicate this concert in his memory.
The band will perform the usual mix of traditional Christmas music including vocal arrangements. And they expect to have a special visitor.
As usual, admission is free, though any donations are welcome. At this concert, the band will give $100 of any donations collected to the Phoenix Area Food Pantry. However, there will be no food collection.
If it is necessary to cancel due to weather, the concert will be the following night, Tuesday, Dec. 20, same time and place. The band will make every effort to make as early a decision as possible, if weather is questionable, and it will be posted on broadcast channel 3, WSTM and they will try to get it on their website as well.
People can visit their website for information about the band: schedules, pictures, samples of music, and information on how to join at www.phoenixcommunityband.org
