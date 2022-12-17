Phoenix Community Band to hold Christmas concert

The Phoenix Community Band will present their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School.

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Community Band under the direction of Ron Nuzzo, will present their Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, at John C. Birdlebough (Phoenix) High School.

Unfortunately, the band lost a valued former member (15 years with the band) just before Thanksgiving, with the passing of Dick Scheffler, a consummate clarinetist and all-around nice guy, and they will dedicate this concert in his memory.

