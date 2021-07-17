The town of Schroeppel concert series have begun. While this free concert venue has some picnic tables and benches at the park, people should bring a lawn chair is a good idea.
All concerts in the “Music in the Park” & “Canalside Music Series” are held on Mondays and Fridays from 6-8 p.m., except where noted. Rain location is the Phoenix Fire Station.
July 19: The Monterays
July 26: The Strangers
Aug. 2: The Cobble Rockers
Aug. 9: Rhythm N’ Shoes
Aug. 16: The Terry & Joe Acoustic Show (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)
Aug. 23: Jason & Sara Acoustic Duo (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)
July 16: Rock Shadow Band
July 23: Two Feet Short
July 30: Hendry Band
Aug. 6: Flat Face & the Shempdells
Aug. 13: Hendry Band
Aug. 20: Jim & Friends (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)
Aug. 27: Nite Life Band (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)
July 19 - Phoenix Congregational Church
July 26 - Phoenix Lion’s Club
Aug. 2 - Phoenix First United Methodist Church
Aug. 9 - Phoenix Lion’s Club
Aug. 16 - Pennellville United Metholdist Church
Aug. 23 - St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
The Bridge House Brats are available on Friday evenings to take orders and deliver food from area restaurants.
