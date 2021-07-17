Town of Schroeepel concert series

The town of Schroeppel concert series have begun. While this free concert venue has some picnic tables and benches at the park, people should bring a lawn chair is a good idea.

All concerts in the “Music in the Park” & “Canalside Music Series” are held on Mondays and Fridays from 6-8 p.m., except where noted. Rain location is the Phoenix Fire Station.

July 19: The Monterays

July 26: The Strangers

Aug. 2: The Cobble Rockers

Aug. 9: Rhythm N’ Shoes

Aug. 16: The Terry & Joe Acoustic Show (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 23: Jason & Sara Acoustic Duo (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

July 16: Rock Shadow Band

July 23: Two Feet Short

July 30: Hendry Band

Aug. 6: Flat Face & the Shempdells

Aug. 13: Hendry Band

Aug. 20: Jim & Friends (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 27: Nite Life Band (Time change: 5:30-7:30 p.m.)

July 19 - Phoenix Congregational Church

July 26 - Phoenix Lion’s Club

Aug. 2 - Phoenix First United Methodist Church

Aug. 9 - Phoenix Lion’s Club

Aug. 16 - Pennellville United Metholdist Church

Aug. 23 - St. Stephen’s Catholic Church

The Bridge House Brats are available on Friday evenings to take orders and deliver food from area restaurants.

