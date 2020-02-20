Phoenix favorites need daily votes for SAMMYS “People’s Choice” 2020

PHOENIX - Miracle of miracles, the fandom of local artists, events and venues have so far picked favorites of Phoenix in the ongoing rounds underway for selection in the Syracuse Music Awards 2020 (SAMMYS awards). Noted as the “People’s Choice” awards, and currently in the SAMMYS ‘Final Four’, the last chance for fans to vote daily for their choices in this round, and propel Phoenix submissions to the front, is this Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
The People’s Choice awards are tallied from a web-based competition each year, to see who local fans cast as their favorite in these four categories … academic musical organization, local artists or bands, music series or festival, and performance venues. At this point, Phoenix favorites have rounded up with high votes for “Performance Venue” at Lock 1 Distillery and for favorite “Music Series or Festival” with the village of Phoenix’ annual Locktoberfest. Voting in the current round ends Feb. 23 – with the top two in each category advancing to the final round.
Village administrator Jim Lynch is pretty happy with the advancing results and hopes local fans will vote as often as they can. “Our Locktoberfest has made it through 60 competitors, five rounds, and are now competing against the great New York State Fair, the Fair’s Chevy Court, and Oswego Harborfest,” he says.
Fans can participate by going online to https://www.syracuseareamusic.com/peopleschoice/ and voting daily. It’s possible to vote multiple times in each category, however only one vote will be counted per category per day. The award announcements will come on Feb. 25, with the SAMMYS Awards ceremony held on Friday, March 6 in Syracuse.
