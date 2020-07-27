PHOENIX — On Friday, July 10, a fishing derby was held on Lock Island in Phoenix.
First place was won by Jack Hayes, second place Jaden, third place Matthew Caltabiano and fourth place Brian.
AmeriCorps workers from Henley Park sponsor the fishing derby for kids in the community. A total of 20 kids participated in this year’s event.
