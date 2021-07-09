Phoenix Flip Flops & Firebirds Kick Off cancelled, will become part of Locktoberfest

PHOENIX – The village’s annual Flip Flops & Firebirds Kick Off to Summer Event has been cancelled. Originally scheduled for July 10, the event will now be “incorporated into our annual Locktoberfest,” according to Village Administrator Jim Lynch. “We’re trying to make our 2021 Locktoberfest the best that we can,” Lynch said, “knowing that we now can go full forward ahead. And we’re going to incorporate our Flip Flops in with that.
“We’re moving forward. Locktoberfest is a very big event. Historically, Locktoberfest has had over 125 vendors, two stages, 10 bands, helicopter rides, fireworks, kids’ attractions, all kinds of stuff. So, we’re gearing up for something as big as that if not bigger. So, all hands are on deck for that. We’re going to incorporate the Flip Flops & Firebirds, which is a big volleyball, corn hole, close-off-the-street type tournament. We’re building a basketball and volleyball court right now in our downtown area. We got a grant for it. We’re going to do our ribbon cutting and everything at Locktoberfest. Flip Flops & Firebirds will still happen,” Lynch said, “just not as its own event.”
Locktoberfest is scheduled for Oct. 2.
In other recent village news, Lynch said, “we renovated our pond. We’ve got a really neat pond project. We got a grant for a volleyball-basketball canalside court system with bleachers, fencing, netting, and lighting. We’ve always got some fun stuff going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.