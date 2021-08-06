Phoenix goes Nashville this Saturday as a way to give back

PHOENIX – Two sisters opened a salon in the village of Phoenix this January, fell in love with the community, and are giving back in a fun way this Saturday, Aug. 7, as State Street gets a little Nashville vibe with music, food and all sorts of vendors.
“We wanted to do something fun and how you feel when you’re in Nashville, the live bands, the music,” Looking Glass Salon co-owner Danielle Osborne said in a recent interview. “With everybody being locked down, we just wanted to have something fun. My sister (co-owner Brianna Horton) and I are putting it on through the Looking Glass, but we’ve invited all the businesses on the block, all the way down State State, and we also have 40-plus vendors coming.”
They’ve had rather amazing success in the short time they’ve been in Phoenix.
“We opened the salon last January and we expanded, we tripled in size,” Osborne said. They were in the thick of COVID and couldn’t have a grand opening. “But then, as things started to slowly open up, we thought maybe we could do an outside event, and it just got a little bit bigger. We wanted to give back. Phoenix has been awesome to us. We were in a salon in Fulton, and we moved to Phoenix, and they’ve been so supportive. The community’s been so awesome we just kind of wanted to give back.”
Local and well-known Elvis impersonator Tom Gilbo will be there.
“Tom’s been awesome,” Osborne said. “He’s helped us a lot with the event because we don’t really know much about organizing bands, so he’s been really awesome with that. We’ve got other bands coming also. So, he’s a lot of help.”
It’s a one-day event, Saturday, Aug. 7 from 3-9 p.m. “We’re also doing a kids’ section too,” Osborne noted. “So, if people have kids we have a bounce house, and we’re doing tie-dye and face painting, but that’s more like from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.”
“We worked with Phoenix,” Osborne said. “(Village Administrator) Jim Lynch has been a lot of help. Anything we’ve asked for, they’ve been super, super helpful. We’re going to use the stage that’s down at the other side where they do music in the park and Dusky’s has let us use their back deck for an acoustic performance, and then there’s going to be another one right in front of the salon, but I don’t think like really a stage. Maybe just a platform.”
There is no cost to the public for this event.
“This is just our way of giving back,” Osborne said. “We’re absorbing all the cost of it.”
There’ll be food trucks, a VFW chicken barbecue, crafts, jewelry, antiques, skin care products, candles, henna, handmade goods, local goods, clothing, home-grown flower bouquet and vegetables, line dancing, and hair braiding, according to the event’s press release.
The Looking Glass Salon is at 86 State St., Phoenix.
