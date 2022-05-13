Phoenix VFW’s Memorial Day Parade and Field Days happening May 28-30

PHOENIX – The VFW here will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade and Field Days from Saturday, May 28 to Monday, May 30, according to Linda Saarie of the VFW.
“It all happens at the VFW (70 Culvert St.) right in Phoenix,” she said. “It starts on Saturday (May 28). We have entertainment all day and then into the night. It’s like a carnival. It’s a field days. We’ve got rides. We’ve got games. We serve food. There’s chicken barbecue. The canteen is open. We have a parade on Monday that starts at noon and it ends back at the VFW. And we’ll still have rides and games and stuff. It’s usually open until 6 p.m.”
How big of a parade is it?
“It’s pretty big,” Saarie replied. “Last year was huge because of COVID. Everybody just got out. It’s usually about 45 minutes to an hour long. It ends at the VFW. It starts at our town building (on Route 57A) and it goes right on down through Main St. through the village and ends at the VFW.”
The money raised is “to benefit the VFW and the veterans,” Saarie said.
She also said some of the bands and others charge to be in the parade. “For people to get in the parade, it’s usually people within the village, the school. Years are different. It’s not always the same. Horses are in it. There’s tractors. The Shriners used to be in it. They charge a fee for it. But I don’t think they’re in it anymore. It doesn’t cost us a lot. A Syracuse Police band was in it one year. I think they charged. There are only like a handful (who charge). We don’t necessarily have them all in it either. We can’t afford it.”
The VFW’s been doing this a long time, according to Saarie. “Forever,” she said. “Long before my time.”
On Monday, after the parade, “the field days are still going on,” Saarie said. “The food is still going on. The barbecues are still going on. There’s rides and games. They’re still going on. There’s cotton candy, candy apples, all that kind of stuff. And it usually starts breaking down around 5 p.m. We’re usually out of there by six o’clock.”
Saarie said they usually get a lot of people in attendance. Bands will be playing all weekend. Here’s the schedule:
Friday night, May 27 - Dan Frawley is playing inside the canteen at 6 p.m.
Saturday, May 28 - Remembrance from 1-4 p.m. and the Terry and Joe Acoustic Show from 6-10 p.m.
Sunday, May 29 - The PK Experience from 1-4 p.m. and Dirt Road Ruckus from 6-10 p.m.
And Monday, May 30 at noon, the parade.
The VFW is also accepting applications to be in the parade and for ad space in their parade book. Contact Amy Venskus, avenskus@hotmail.com.
