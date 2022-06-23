First of three Croghan Street Fairs held

Bill Burkhard and Emily Knight provide music for the first of three Croghan Street Fairs Thursday night in the pavilion at the Croghan Recreation Park. Crafters, artisans, farmers and bakers filled the pavilion with their wares and food was available from several food trucks outside. Additional Croghan Street Fairs will be held July 28 and Aug. 2 on the lawn of St. Stephen’s Church, 9748 Main St. with the pavilion reserved in case of inclement weather. Elaine Avallone/Johnson Newspapers
