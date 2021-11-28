Franklin County’s fourth annual Parade of Lights Festival is set to take place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“We are going a little bigger this year with the parade starting at Catherine Street and going down Main Street to the fairgrounds,” organizer Carrie Robinson said. “Like last year, Santa will be lighting the tree first via Facebook Live (on the parade’s Facebook page), then the parade will start. People are more than welcome to come down to the fairgrounds and drive through to meet Santa and all kids will get a gift bag.”
Groups, businesses and families can register to participate in the parade by contacting Robinson on the parade’s Facebook page, “Malone’s Annual Parade of Lights Festival,” or by calling 518-521-6390.
