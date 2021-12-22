Malone Recreation Park lights the way

The Malone Rec Park trail can be accessed by entering the State Street entrance (at the ice arena) and following the walking path next to the soccer fields. Blaine LaVoie/Malone Telegram

The Malone Recreation Park will light the walking trail with holiday lights through New Year’s evening.

The lights then will be on during weekends through March, according to a post on the Rec Park’s Facebook page.

The process of lighting the trail is expected to be completed this week.

