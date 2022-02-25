Justin Sullivan, center, teaches his daughters Ryanna, 12, and Aria, 7, about airbrush painting as the trio work together to complete a waterfall scene on foam board at Redemption Designz at the Salmon Run Mall on Thursday evening in Watertown. Though Justin used to operate OS Kustomz — his own custom airbrush store in the mall — he has recently teamed up with Redemption Designz owners Olivia Bender and Scott Sample to offer open airbrushing time to the public. People can come in and create their own airbrushed work-of-art on anything from canvas to sneakers, Monday thru Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sundays until 4:30 p.m. “We wanted to offer something new to the community,” Ms. Bender said. “Our epoxy workshops have been a hit and soon Justin will be teaching airbrush classes. People will work through beginner, intermediate and expert level skills over four courses and go home with an airbrush kit at the end.” Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.