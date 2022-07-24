Sax soloist delights at Battle of Bands

Recent Ogdensburg Free Academy graduate Cadence Payne performs a solo on her saxophone at Sunday’s Battle of the Bands event for a packed house at OFA’s Golden Dome. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

The Battle of the Bands drew a packed house at OFA’s Golden Dome on Sunday night.

The event was part of the 61st annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival, which continues all week. 

