The Battle of the Bands drew a packed house at OFA’s Golden Dome on Sunday night.
The event was part of the 61st annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival, which continues all week.
Updated: July 24, 2022 @ 9:32 pm
Upcoming events at the Seaway Festival include:
Monday, July 25
— Ogdensburg Dance Studio performance at Library Park at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 26
— Concert in the Park – Whiskey & Wine at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27
— Concert in the Park – Another Roadside Attraction at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
— Concert in the Park – Atom Ghost at Library Park from 6-8 p.m.; and
— Tug of War at Greenbelt Park at 6 p.m.
Friday, July 29
— Country Sing Off at Library Park from 3-5 p.m.;
— Concert in the Park – Jayne Truedell at Library Park from 5-7 p.m.;
— Carnival games and train rides at Greenbelt from 6-8 p.m.; and
— Fireworks in the Greenbelt area at 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 30
— Seaway Festival Parade on Ford Street at 11 a.m.
Sunday, July 31
— Duck Race at city pool at 11 a.m.;
— Classic Car Cruise at Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m.;
- Craft & Farmer’s Outdoor Market at Dobisky Center lawn from noon to 4 p.m.;
— Cornhole tournament at Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 1 p.m.; and
— Petting Zoo at Dobisky Center lawn at 3 p.m.
