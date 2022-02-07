LOWVILLE — For the past 14 years, the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust has been harvesting photos from amateur north country photographers that capture the beauty and life of the Tug Hill region in a contest that is once again open for submissions.
“The point is to showcase the different aspects of the Tug Hill region — the people, the places, the land, the wildlife — the things we are working to protect,” said Emily Males, communications director for the land trust.
About 127 photographers submitted between one and 10 photos adding up to more than 500 images of life on the hill in one form or another.
Photographers are encouraged to “get creative” in their approaches to the nature and culture of the region.
The winning photo will be featured on the 12-inch by 9-inch cover of the Tug Hill Tomorrow’s 2023 calendar and as the image for one of the calendar months with 11 runners-up featured on full pages for each of the other months.
Ms. Males said that while there are always more special photographs than are needed for the larger month shots, many images are used throughout the calendar’s pages to fill empty date boxes or other space that would otherwise be left empty, and in newsletters, online and other communications or promotional items for the organization.
“They still get out there in one way or another,” she said, “Most of what we get is sunsets but our favorite are the photos of the wildlife, the birds and owls, but all of that is stuff that we can reuse ... farming photos are huge because that’s most of what we do with easements on farmland.”
The organization helps private land owners protect their working forest, farm, recreation or wild lands from development by creating conservation easements while also promoting the Tug Hill region with publications, field trips and community programs in Lewis, Jefferson, Oneida and Oswego counties.
Tug Hill Tomorrow is seeking photos taken in all four seasons in the Tug Hill region. Up to 10 photos per photographer can be submitted by email with each photo named using the format “photographer last name_photographer first name_location_description_month taken.”
Photos can be sent or questions answered by contacting Ms. Males at emales@tughilltomorrow.org. For more information by phone call 315-779-8240.
The deadline for all photo submissions is April 30.
Taken in West Leyden in Lewis county, Kaiden Steria’s unique angle on a Tug Hill sunset titled, “Yellow,” won the August calendar photograph position in the 2022 Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust. Photo provided
Kathleen Roberts’ “Reflection” captures an image of Tug Hill color as it sees itself in Kayuta Lake in Oneida County. The photo won the October calendar page in the 2022 Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust calendar. Photo provided
Lee Ellsworth’s photo of a Montague home wrapped in snow was one of the runners up in last year’s Tug Hill Land Trust Tomorrow photography competition, earning a feature position opposite the January calendar page for 2022. Photo provided
