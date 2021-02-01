From left, Corey Pandolph and father-son carving team Liam Ward and John “Doc” Ward work on a sculpture at the Ice Palace site Sunday.
They were getting blasted with ice shavings, standing on ice and wielding sharp, spinning tools. “We’re stable-footed, but there’s always concerns,” Pandolph said. “We try to be safe.”
Liam used a special bit purchased from champion ice carver Aaron Costic to shave down rough edges and said it is a frightening tool to use.
“It’s like an 8-inch kitchen knife spinning at 10,000 RPM,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.