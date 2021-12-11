Santa was in town for Waddington’s Welcome parade Saturday evening.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Judge Farley dismisses St. Lawrence County lawsuit versus City of Ogdensburg
- St. Lawrence County police officers to undergo psychological evaluations under new Civil Service requirement
- PHOTOS: A Waddington welcome for Santa
- Sackets Harbor to receive over $3 million from state for water infrastructure
- College basketball: Georgetown wins battle with Syracuse
- St. Lawrence County budget for 2022 lowers property taxes and tax levy
- Town of Brasher set to host Christmas festivities
- House fire rages in Watertown
Most Popular
-
Copenhagen man, 23, dies in his girlfriend’s arms after collapsing during hunting trip
-
Modern-day slavery uncovered in south Georgia
-
Jefferson County declares state of emergency, to require masks in public again
-
Clayton 19-year-old dies in Saturday morning crash; man woken up by passenger asking for help
-
All seven north country counties are declaring states of emergency
Classifieds
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat. December 11th Garage, Tools & Heavy Equipment
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- MERLE 1-M, 1-F YORKIE
- ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 48x48x19 $50. Oak antique display case 36x58x12 $60
- FOUR BLIZZAK snow tires 235/50/R18 good tread left. $360. 315-778-7681
- FOR SALE, Prime Alfalfa, & soy bean Baleage. Fertilized
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.