CANTON — The first piece of the Rushton adaptive canoe/kayak launch was installed at Taylor Park in Canton on Saturday morning.
On hand for the installation were Tom Warchol and Glenn Moore of BoardSafe/NorthEast Products, Ryan Hughes and Robert Helms of the Canton Recreation Department, crane operator Barry Turner of Wilcox Crane Co., Town Councilor Robert T. Santamoor and volunteers Mark McKenna, John Hayes and Frank Polumbo.
