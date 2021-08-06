The Antique Boat Museum’s 57th annual boat show returns this weekend, featuring the Boating Legacy of the Thousand Islands and including a show of boats on parade, a marketplace and virtual auction.
While this year’s event is a lot closer to normal than last year, there are still some modifications that were done, so there will be a virtual auction rather than a live one and the marketplace is a bit smaller than it has been in past years.
The marketplace is a mix of local vendors, as well as those who travel across the state or visit from out of state, offering things from various crafts to used or antique boat parts.
The weekend of fun will feature a boat show open to the public Saturday, as well as river rides, walk-through tours of La Duchesse, children’s crafts and activities, and more.
An awards ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, followed by the boat show’s finale cruise to Heart Island. The show concludes at the end of the cruise, and exhibitors and vendors are welcome to pack up and depart, but the museum will remain open until 5 p.m.
A full schedule of events for the weekend can be found on the museum’s website: https://www.abm.org/index.php/events/antique-boat-show-and-auction/.
