The theme was “A Totally 80’s Christmas!” for Clayton’s 59th annual Christmas Parade In Lights, held Saturday evening in the village.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- College women’s hockey: Clayton’s Coene sisters finish even as Princeton, Providence tie
- College men’s hockey: St. Lawrence receives round of contributions to defeat Colgate
- In Star Lake, a radiant devotion to a cause as old church gets new life
- PHOTOS: Clayton parade a sea of lights
- College women’s hockey: Clarkson’s Longeran scores decisive goal against St. Lawrence again
- Local pro hockey: Wolves prevail on road to run win streak to six
- Clayton teen dies in crash; man woken up by passenger asking for help
- Proposed solar project draws concerns from Department of Environmental Conservation
Most Popular
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- 111 - AAA ABES
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Tues. November 30th Real Estate Pennellville, NY Brzostek's
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- HONDA ATV, Recon model, purchased in 2021, never used, $5,500
- 2012 BMW 7 series, all wheel drive, excellent cond. $16,500.
- TEACUP POMERANIAN pups. 1st shots, & dewormed. $1500. Call 315-250-4662.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.