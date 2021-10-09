More than a thousand people traipsed the leaf-dusted grounds at the Minna Anthony Common Nature Center on Saturday for the 42nd Annual Autumn Festival.
Scarecrows pointed the way from Route 81 to the festivities nestled in the turning trees of the Wellesley Island State Park like a scarecrow building contest, pony rides, pumpkin picking and craft and food vendors scattered throughout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.