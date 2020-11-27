A North Country Festival of Trees is hosting public “walk-through” viewings until Dec. 5 at the former Convergys building on Arsenal Street in Watertown. A full list of viewing times can be found at http://wdt.me/treeviewings.

Did you shop this Black Friday?

You voted:
Festival of Trees ready for viewing

Twirling on its pedestal, a tree named “Sparkle and Glitter,” dances for display Friday at the Festival of Trees at 146 Arsenal St. in Watertown, sponsored by Just Charles Chambers and decorated by Deborah Gillette and Betty Main. The 70 uniquely decorated trees are open to the public for viewing until Saturday, Dec. 5. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.