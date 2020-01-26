The Lake Flower boat launch in Saranac Lake is a flurry of activity as volunteers cut blocks of ice from Pontiac Bay and build the Winter Carnival Ice Palace. Photos by Christopher Lenney/ Watertown Daily Times
SARANAC LAKE — The centerpiece of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival, which runs from Jan. 31 to Feb. 9, is the Ice Palace constructed on Lake Flower’s Pontiac Bay. When work began Jan. 20, the ice on the lake was about between 11 and 12 inches thick. The Palace will have a different look this year. The design has a rounded front, deviating from the usual rectangular shape of the structure.
An ice palace was added to the annual celebration in its second year, 1898. In the early years the palace was not an annual tradition and it was abandoned during World War I, the Great Depression and World War II. The Ice Palace became a regular feature again in 1955.
The method used to harvest ice for the palace takes two steps. First a gasoline powered circular saw cuts a grid deep into the ice of the bay. Then long, human-powered ice saws are used to free the blocks before they are lifted from the water and hauled to the construction site.
In the early years, the job of building the palace was put out to bid and professionals were hired to do the construction.
In the 1960s the cost became too much and the job was taken over by volunteers. People who work on the ice palace are said to belong to the IPW 101 or International Palace Workers (Union) 101.
