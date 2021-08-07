After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair returned with a week of agricultural competition, grandstand shows and midway fun. The county fair wraps up Sunday with a perennial favorite — the Demolition Derby — at 1 p.m.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Swimmers take to Norwood Lake for Hospice of the North Country
- Clayton boat show highlights the gems in that village Inbox
- PHOTOS: Midway magic
- Emails show Ogdensburg city manager, mayor blasting councilor for questioning skate park move
- Local auto racing: Fuller takes Can-Am feature, earns fourth win of season
- Lions hoping to turn recycled plastic bags into park benches
- South Woods Historical Society to hold history fair about companies that shaped Clifton-Fine
- State forest rangers, conservation officers respond to tri-county incidents
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: State police recover body from St. Lawrence River
-
Friends black out, scream in pain and then lose feeling after lightning strike in Cape Vincent
-
U.S. initial unemployment claims decline for second week
-
Taco Bell wants to spice up Ogdensburg
-
‘I could have lost both my kids’: Mother, Rensselaer Falls board thank trooper, fire chief for rescuing kids
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- Adirondack "By Owner" AdkByOwner.com 1000+ photo listings of real estate
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Sat., Aug. 7th Real Estate & Contents Manlius
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUE SPORTING WANTED.
- LEVELING OF: trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor joists
- I'M BACK- Don't Ruin Your pump or well. Fill your
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.