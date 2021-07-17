Comic-con gathering draws fans, cosplayers

Judges, including cosplayer Fen Allard, center, give an Amazon gift card to the winner of the under 18 cosplay contest at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The new Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention drew fans and cosplayers from near and far to Thompson Park on Saturday.

Jim Brenneman, of Artboy Design, works on some sketches Saturday at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention at Thompson Park in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Korbyn Kobylanski, 9, gets a skull painted on his face at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention in Watertown on Saturday. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Carnegie, 7, signs up for the under 18 cosplay contest at the Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday at Watertown’s Thompson Park. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Guests were invited to make use of various bubble making contraptions Saturday at the Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
The North Country Crusaders, a group that uses character representation as a public service through fundraisers, free events, private parties, volunteering and more, poses for a photo at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Payton McGuire, 12, staffs her part of the booth she shares with her grandmother, Victoria Reynolds, where she sells cupcakes that sort those eating them into different Hogwarts houses at the Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Emma Hermanowski, dressed as Loki, laughs during her turn at the under 18 cosplay contest at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
J. G. Hertzler, best known for his role on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine as the Klingon General Martok, speaks with fans at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
A young Ghostbuster uses his downtime to take advantage of the playground at Zoo New York in Watertown during the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Paul Carnegie, 7, strikes his best Hulk pose at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Star Wars merchandise for sale at Victoria Reynolds’ booth at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Helen Ada, 5, gives a twirl for those gathered to see the contestants of the under 18 cosplay contest at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Ghostbusters and Doctor Who replicas at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Wandering cosplayers enjoy the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Cosplayers Natalie and Ferine Breed enjoy the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Noel Strong, dressed as a character from the musical Cats, dances for a video Saturday at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Boba Fett, a Mandalorian from the Star Wars universe, patrols the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
A cosplayer fixes her companion’s wig Saturday at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
Art and keepsakes for sale at the shared booth of Mystic Chrysalis and RJM Awakening Art at the first Thousand Islands Comic and Gaming Convention on Saturday in Watertown. Rachel Burt/Watertown Daily Times
