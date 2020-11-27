Festival of Trees ready for viewing

Trees and decorations line a hallway inside the former Convergys building on Arsenal Street in Watertown on Friday for the North Country Festival of Trees event. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — The North Country Festival of Trees is hosting public walk-thru viewings until Dec. 5 at the former Convergys building on Arsenal Street. A full list of viewing times can be found at http://wdt.me/treeviewings.

Twirling on its pedestal, a tree named “Sparkle and Glitter” dances for display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event at 146 Arsenal St., Watertown, sponsored by Just Charles Chambers and decorated by Deborah Gillette and Betty Main. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Donning several face masks, a tree named “The Face of Christmas 2020” is on display with several pandemic necessities at the bottom Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees at 146 Arsenal St., Watertown, sponsored by Slack Chemical and decorated by Brenda Sipher. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Seventy uniquely decorated trees are on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A tree named “When the World Turns Around” is suspended on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees at 146 Arsenal St., Watertown, sponsored by Rent a Wreck and decorated by Glenda L. and Maria I. Padilla. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Sanitizing stations are placed at every entrance to a new room where the trees are on display the North Country at the Festival of Trees. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A winning choice of the judges, the tree and its elaborate set titled “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” is lit up for display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event. It was sponsored by RBC Wealth Management and decorated by Lynn Godek and Julia Stoddart. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A miniature tree sits atop a mountain of fake snow and toys in this display, “Paw Patrol Heroes,” named after the popular children’s show and dedicated to first responders. The display is sponsored by Jefferson County Economic Development and decorated by Jennifer Bossuot and Beth Wagenaar. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Nearing the end of the tour of trees, a “Candyland” themed set is on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event in Watertown, sponsored and decorated by Bowers and Company CPAs. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
A miniature angel spins around a tree named “Sounds of the Season” while on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Wearing a mask, “Oatmeal the Snowman” stands proudly on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event in Watertown, sponsored by Purcell Construction Company and decorated by Lynn Godek with Jade and Sophia. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
Complete with original song lyrics and fashioned with pandemic prep gear, a tree named “12 Days of COVID” is on display Friday at the North Country Festival of Trees event at 146 Arsenal St. in Watertown, sponsored by Samaritan Auxiliary and decorated by Shari Simmons. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times
