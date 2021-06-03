PHOTOS: Norwood Village Green welcomes back music, albeit with restrictions
Norwood Village Green welcomes back music, albeit with restrictions
- By MATT UNDERWOOD
munderwood<\[AT]>wdt.net
-
-
- 0
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Frontier League roundup: Kempney’s 6 goals catapult Carthage past South Jeff in boys lacrosse
- PHOTOS: Norwood Village Green welcomes back music, albeit with restrictions
- NAC roundup: Alguire’s all-around performance powers Golden Bears in softball
- Ogdensburg native ordained as priest, heading to Watertown as parochial vicar
- Seven local schools participating in college, career readiness program
- St. Lawrence County requiring ATV, OHV permits on multi-use trail system
- June community workshops set for Oswegatchie River revitalization program
- Defense attorney Bailey testified twice locally as lie detector expert
Most Popular
-
Massena man charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run
-
Waddington boy honored with St. Lawrence County Lifesaving Award
-
Woman who was struck on country road was glue of her family
-
Watertown man found not guilty of tampering with Gay Pride flag
-
Impossible Dream thrift store to reopen, Urban Mission asks for thoughtfulness with future donations
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Thurs. June 3rd Real Estate Auction Richville, NY
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- JD'S JUNK & CLEAN OUT SERVICE, Rates starting at $29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.