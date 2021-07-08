OSWEGO — A good time was had by all as West First Street and the front of City Hall overflowed with the young and old celebrating their first July 4th here in two years.
There was something for everyone including live music, amusements for the kids, interesting exhibits, and food and drink from restaurants lining the street serving the large crowd outdoors on a beautiful summer day. And to top it all off, a tremendous fireworks display later that evening.
