Despite some heavy rain showers early in the evening, the Pops in the Park concert went on as planned Thursday night in Watertown’s Thompson Park, with a fireworks display as the grand finale.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oswego Common Council resolutions of note
- Oswego’s Community Garden back on track after delay
- Oswego Bookmobile 2021 season starts Monday, July 5
- High School Sports: Hard work pays off for lacrosse players Weaver and Diblasi
- Quartet of Oswego County graduates plan to continue athletic careers at military institutions
- Oswego Pro-Am fishing tournament slated for July 9
- Port of Oswego looks to build Performing Arts Center
- PHOTOS: Pops in the Park
Most Popular
-
Is a bigfoot roaming the woods of St. Lawrence County?
-
23-year-old former nurse buys Theresa church, turns it into a women-empowering fitness center
-
Lyme UTV crash leaves Connecticut woman dead, Chaumont man seriously injured
-
Carthage man allegedly causes power outage for more than 900 people
-
The Red Pine Cone restaurant opens in South Colton
Classifieds
- AAA BRZOSTEKS.COM Auctions-Antiques/ Businesses/ Farms & R.E. 1-800-562-0660. Commission low
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BUYING JUNK VEHICLES .
- AUCTION PREVIEWS Tues., July 6th Antiques & Collectibles Rome, NY
- AAA CAPS- Alum. & Fiberglass. JCT Truck Caps, Lowville, NY
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- SILVER DOLLARS Wanted, Collector Not Dealer. Paying top dollar for
- CLOCK REPAIR & Watch Batteries, Thousand Island Clock Works, Alexandria
- JD'S JUNK & CLEAN OUT SERVICE, Rates starting at $29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.