Play Music on the Porch Day was hosted Saturday by HarmoNNY and North Country Arts Council in Watertown.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Semipro football: Red and Black rides defense to second straight road win
- Bravo festival a party for generations
- Youth Training Day readies the next generation of firefighters
- Mystery leads West Virginia sleuth to Massena
- PHOTOS: Porch Day performances
- USDA meat processing plant planned
- Town and village of Clayton ban marijuana dispensaries, nearby Orleans has no plans to follow suit
- Change ups the cost of Lewis County’s solid waste station construction but overall budget is still on track
Most Popular
-
Alexandria Bay 21-year-old injured in I-81 rollover Wednesday in Adams
-
Eateries in Massena, Gouverneur temporarily closed to recruit more employees
-
IRS offers new details on glitch that delayed child tax credits
-
The vaccinated are worried and scientists don’t have answers on breakthrough COVID
-
After patrol car struck on I-81, police chase spans from Oswego County to Watertown
Classifieds
- Attention Active Duty & Military Veterans! Begin a new career
- Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home
- Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter
- Cable Price Increase Again? Switch To DIRECTV & Save +
- Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts Over $50,000,000 in
- DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo.
- DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo.
- 4G LTE Home Internet Now Available! Get GotW3 with lightning
- Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter
- Thinking about installing a new shower? American Standard makes it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.