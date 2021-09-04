POTSDAM -- Using anything buoyant, revelers floated down the Raquette River during Float Fest on Saturday.
According to a social media post, Float Fest is not associated with any organization. Participants float at their own risk, the only rule is: if you’re not vaccinated, have fun waving from a beach.
