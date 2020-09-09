BLACK RIVER — People gathered Wednesday evening with the North Country Irish Road Bowling League for a friendly game of traditional Irish road bowling.
The objective of the game is to roll a metal ball down and back a half-mile stretch of road in the fewest number of turns between a person and their partner.
Score seemed to be of little concern Wednesday on Hadley Road as first-time bowlers and seasoned rollers alike cheered each other on with every go. Dodging and locating the metal balls, which rolled into an abyss of roadside weeds, was a game in and of itself, putting a metal detector to use, but rendering a few feet bruised.
As the sun set on a night that welcomed camaraderie and community, the traditional sport from Ireland once again brought people together on a north country road.
