SACKETS HARBOR — The village was full of life Saturday during the second annual Sackets Harbor Porch Fest hosted by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.
From noon to 6 p.m., various businesses and homes allowed about 20 different performing artists onto their patios and porches to serenade attendees throughout the sunny afternoon.
