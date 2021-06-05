The carnival fun is set to continue Sunday in the parking lot at Salmon Run Mall.
The rides and food court will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wristbands can be purchased for unlimited rides for $20 per person. Social distancing will be strictly enforced in the food and ride areas, and hand washing stations and hand sanitizing supplies will be available. Admission and parking are free.
