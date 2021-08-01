Seaway Festival parade marches through Ogdensburg

The Seaway Festival Parade passes by Ogdensburg City Hall on Saturday as it travels down Ford Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The Seaway Festival wraps up Sunday with a duck race at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool at 11 a.m., a car display and live music from noon to 4 p.m. in the park.

Children chase candy thrown to the crowd lining Ford Street in Ogdensburg on Saturday during the Seaway Festival Parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Hitmen Brass Band pauses along the Seaway Festival Parade route in Ogdensburg on Saturday to play for Shirley Garvey, right, on the occasion of her 95th birthday. Standing behind Shirley, her sister Sue holds up a birthday sign. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Parade-goers line up to buy souvenirs from a vendor Saturday before the start of the Seaway Festival Parade in Ogdensburg. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Ford Street in Ogdensburg is lined with chairs Saturday as parade-goers reserve a spot along the Seaway Festival Parade route. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
People visit on Ford Street in Ogdensburg on Saturday before the start of the Seaway Festival Parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Lincoln Langley, left, and Callan LaRock enjoy a snack under a beach umbrella Saturday as they wait in front of the Ogdensburg Fire Department for the Seaway Festival Parade to come down Ford Street. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
An eager spectator stands on Ford Street in Ogdensburg on Saturday as the Seaway Festival Parade approaches. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Morristown Fire Engine 34 drives down Ford Street in Ogdensburg on Saturday during the Seaway Festival Parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
The Primetime Brass Band pauses to play on Ford Street in Ogdensburg Saturday during the Seaway Festival Parade. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
