Ice skaters perform at Watertown Arena
Saadhika Dhaniyala glides across the ice as a part of her performance during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The Figure Skating Club of Watertown hosted its ninth annual Snowtown Invitational Competition for Figure Skating this weekend at the Municipal Arena.

Skaters take the ice to warm up before their performances during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Lily Morrison of Watertown keeps her balance while performing during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Outfits hang on a silver backdrop for sale during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A skater performs on the ice during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Abigail Smith of Potsdam skates backwards as a part of her performance during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Alissa Wilson of Fulton balances on one skate during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
A skater warms up during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times
Addisyn Dunn of Alexandria Bay performs on ice during the Figure Skating Club of Watertown’s ninth annual Snowtown Invitational at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

