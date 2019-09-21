CAPE VINCENT — Hundreds filled the Village Green lawn on Saturday in the village to celebrate the 12th annual Oktoberfest.
From noon to 5 p.m., attendees — some even dressed in traditional Lederhosen and Dirndl — wandered the Village Green market, played in the kids zone and crowded onto haystacks and into lawn chairs on the grass to watch performances.
The Enzian Bavarian Band and Folk Dancers of Syracuse entertained the audience with traditional music and dance throughout the afternoon.
Inside the Beer and Wine Garden, a variety of local beers were available including Wood Boat Brewery in Clayton, Garland City Beer Works in Watertown and the Adirondack Toboggan Company Microbrewery in Gouverneur.
