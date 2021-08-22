AnchorCon in Clayton continued Sunday with events and exhibits, including a full-scale Optimus Prime replica.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Massena village, town leaders recommend receiving COVID-19 vaccination
- Samaritan Medical Center pauses visitations effective Monday due to COVID-19 case spike
- Man dies in Oswego County motorcycle crash
- PHOTOS: The force, and the fun, is with them
- Town of Brasher officials begin budget review for next year
- New locations in Lewis County for drug take back
- Waddington and TICO looking to bring in new community resources
- Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera slugs 500th home run
Most Popular
-
Parents speak out against students wearing masks in Massena Central classrooms
-
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours explains why smoke billowed from boat on Friday, credits captain for effort
-
Fox & Friends films from Meme’s Diner Friday
-
‘One of us’: Officials say Kathy Hochul has deep connection with her native Western New York
-
Ship shapes: 3-D technology opening new world for exploring underwater wrecks
Classifieds
- Attention Active Duty & Military Veterans! Begin a new career
- Never Pay For Covered Home Repairs Again! Complete Care Home
- Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter
- Cable Price Increase Again? Switch To DIRECTV & Save +
- Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts Over $50,000,000 in
- DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo.
- DISH Network. $59.99 for 190 Channels! Blazing Fast Internet, $19.99/mo.
- 4G LTE Home Internet Now Available! Get GotW3 with lightning
- Eliminate gutter cleaning forever! LeafFilter, the most advanced debris-blocking gutter
- Thinking about installing a new shower? American Standard makes it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.