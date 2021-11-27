CLAYTON -- Sparkling holiday trees adorn the exhibits at the Thousand Islands Museum where the public can wander through the Festival of Trees through Dec. 17. The museum, at 312 James St., is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Transfer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.