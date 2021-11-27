CLAYTON -- Sparkling holiday trees adorn the exhibits at the Thousand Islands Museum where the public can wander through the Festival of Trees through Dec. 17. The museum, at 312 James St., is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
