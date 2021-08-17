WATERTOWN — Tunes 92.5 FM and Holdown Upstate invite the public to visit the Masonic Temple, 242 Washington St., to check out local artwork for free this summer.
The public can visit the show every Wednesday, including today, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mykel “Quince” Myrick, seen above, known from Tunes 92.5 FM, organized the gallery series as yet another venture for art and community to collide; the first being the city’s Riverwalk mural project, which he also spearheaded.
“Putting on stuff like this allows me to meet local artists and for the community to get involved with local art,” Mr. Myrick said about potentially adding to the list of Riverwalk muralists.
