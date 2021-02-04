Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 30. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
A group of volunteers work at the Lake Flower Boat launch Thursday morning to finish the Winter Carnival Ice Palace — the icon for this year’s Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
SARANAC LAKE — Volunteers were out and about Thursday morning, working to finish building the Winter Carnival Ice Palace. The structure was completed later in the day and topped with flags.
The carnival is set to open 7 p.m. Saturday — roads will be closing by 6:15 p.m. — with the lighting of the Ice Palace and Hotel Saranac’s opening fireworks display.
The event’s committee is not encouraging people to come to the village for this year’s carnival in order to prevent spreading the coronavirus.
Committee Chair Jeff Branch, speaking Thursday from atop the Ice Palace, said visitors should not travel to the village for the 2021 Winter Carnival.
“Stay home,” he said, when asked if he had a message for visitors planning to travel from out of town.
The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is giving that same message to visitors calling and asking for information about the event this year.
“We got word from the Winter Carnival Committee that’s how they wanted to move forward, with that message,” Chamber Executive Director Patrick Murphy said Thursday. “We’ve been communicating that same message.”
Adirondack Daily Enterprise contributed to this report.
Check out more photos:
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.