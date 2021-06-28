CLAYTON — When Eric J. Youngs installed a wood pile expertly stacked like a giant fish on a piece of property off Route 12E in April, he hoped that one of its purposes would inspire people to push through adversity, much like what he did when creating it.
On Monday morning, Mr. Youngs was back at the site, with more adversity, four days after a driver is accused of purposefully driving his vehicle into the sculpture of stacked wood, blasting it to pieces.
Mr. Youngs, owner of Youngs Lawn and Landscaping, was hoping to finish recreating his sculpture by the end of the day on Monday.
“It’s all here. The firewood is durable,” he said. “This could be done by tonight, but if only everything goes perfectly. And I never count on that.”
On Thursday, state police arrested Jordan P. Bideaux, 22, Binghamton, on several charges, including one for criminal mischief second degree (class “D” felony). Troopers say that charge was lodged after he intentionally drove his rental vehicle through the large wooden fish sculpture after leaving the Whitecaps Market at Cedar Point, 36668 State Route 12E, Cape Vincent.
In addition to charges lodged in Clayton, Mr. Bideaux was charged with a slew of other crimes in two other towns:
Town of Cape Vincent: Attempted robbery third degree (class “D” felony) after troopers say he entered the Whitecaps Market, demanded money and then left after the clerk told him to leave.
Town of Alexandria: Assault 2nd degree (class “D” felony), criminal mischief third degree (class “E” felony), criminal obstruction of breathing (class “A” misdemeanor) and obstruction of governmental administration (class “A” misdemeanor).
The Alexandria charges are related to Mr. Bideaux allegedly causing damage to a wall at the state police station in Alexandria Bay and for grabbing and attempted to fight the trooper who was performing a drug recognition exam on the suspect.
Also in Clayton, Mr. Bideaux was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree (class “D” felony), possession of a forged Pennsylvania driver’s license along with DWAI and drug charges.
Troopers added that Mr. Bideaux was also reportedly driving the wrong way on I-81 and was involved in a fight in the town of Ellisburg earlier in the day.
He was arraigned on all charges and remanded on $2,000 cash bail/$4,000 bond in both the towns of Cape Vincent and Alexandria and $100 bail in the town of Clayton.
Mr. Youngs is the property manager for National Geographic photographers, Clayton residents and the husband-and-wife team of David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes. They had the fish sculpture that Mr. Youngs created installed on the property of a Route 12E farmhouse they purchased about five years ago and refurbished. The sculpture, which Mr. Youngs first created on a different wood lot and then reconstructed at the farmhouse property, is 300 feet off the road.
The sculpture, approximately 4-by-12-feet, took Mr. Youngs several weeks to build, or around 100 hours total. It was his major project of a hobby that was inspired by the book, “Norwegian Wood: Chopping, Stacking, and Drying Wood the Scandinavian Way” by Lars Mytting. Mr. Doubilet and Ms. Hayes, renowned underwater photographers, thought the fish sculpture would fit perfectly on their property.
On Monday, Mr. Youngs, in addition to putting the wood pieces back together, was trying to piece together the sense of it all.
“The troopers told us, ‘Don’t try to make sense of what this kid did,” he said. “He was not really with us here in reality.’”
“We would like to thank law enforcement, Clayton police chief Kevin Patenaude and New York State Troopers for their swift actions that ended the young man’s dangerous and destructive journey,” Ms. Hayes said in a text message to the Times. “I don’t want to envision what this could have led to if the young man had continued his out-of-control journey through the community.”
Ms. Hayes’s husband, Mr. Doubilet, witnessed the crash.
“It was from the book of bizarre,” he said in a phone interview.
Mr. Doubilet explained that he was at the farmhouse feeding the couple’s cat Thursday when he heard something disturbing outside.
“It was a high-revving engine as if someone was doing doughnuts or wheelies, and then a smash, and another smash,” he said. “I ran outside and there was our demolished fish with a Kia sticking out of it and this guy got out of it. I said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And at this point, he started walking away and ran into the woods.”
Mr. Doubilet said his neighbor, Joseph Getman, witnessed the incident and drove his truck over to where the Kia crashed.
“I said, ‘Joe — I don’t know where this guy is going. Let me check the neighborhood.’ I was gone for less than five minutes.”
While he was gone, Mr. Doubilet said the suspect continued to act abnormally .
“He apparently started the engine and did something very bizarre,” he said. “He knocked off the Kia’s bumper, took that whole front end bumper and put it inside the cabin of the car and was driving away.”
But he was stopped, Mr. Doubilet said, when Mr. Getman drove his pickup in front of him, blocking the Kia’s path. By this time, Mr. Doubliet and others had called 911 and the suspect was apprehended and put in the back of a trooper’s cruiser.
“He was babbling about not liking fish, or having a fish tattoo — all of these words that were jumbled up,” Mr. Doubilet said. “His eyes looked like dead marbles.”
Through it all, Mr. Doubilet wanted to ask the suspect a question:
“It’s one of those things where you get so angry,” he said. “The question I wanted to ask him was, ‘Why would you destroy somebody’s dreams and somebody’s art? What gave you the complete idea that you’re a greater person than somebody else?’ It’s one of these things that we keep asking ourselves at this time in our lives and post-COVID where people are so angry at everything.”
Mr. Doubilet said the unusual sculpture, located a few miles outside the village of Clayton toward Cape Vincent, gained lots of attention in the spring following a Watertown Daily Times profile on Mr. Youngs and his creation.
“You saw this whole sculpture come together and how much care and how much thought and creativity it was,” he said. “And in the aftermath of your story, how many people came and looked and thought how much it added to the community’s joy, as well as our own joy. That’s what art does. It’s an expression of hope and joy in a time when we really, really need it in a divided country.”
But in a small way, the sculpture, when put back together will help celebrate our country in time for the Fourth of July. Mr. Doubilet and Ms. Hayes hope to decorate it with patriotic bunting, to welcome its return and as a reflection of community spirit and resilience.
“It’s much more than a wood pile,” Mr. Doubilet said. “So much thought went into it.”
Ms. Hayes said that the suspect’s apparent rage could have been taken out on something else and created much worse distress.
“That rage could have easily been taken out on a family in an oncoming car, store owners or anyone in the community,” she said. “The fish took the brunt of the physical damage in a drug-induced day of crime. The fish sculpture can be restored. Human lives can’t.”
