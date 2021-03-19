POTSDAM — Ashley M. Hargrave never considered herself as an artist. But, inspired by the pandemic, her cartooney, colorful tiny paintings have brought a bit of sparkle into the lives of several children who had to spend some time at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Mrs. Hargrave, a 2007 graduate of Potsdam High School and a 2011 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with a degree in biology, created two dozen 3-inch-by-3-inch canvass acrylic paintings and contacted St. Lawrence Health System in January to ask if the facility would be interested in her creations to distribute to hospitalized children.
Indeed, they were interested. Her creations, donated on Feb. 12, were handed off at Jernabi Coffeehouse in Potsdam.
“When Ashley reached out to talk about her project, it came from such a natural and caring place in her heart that I could not wait to meet her and see her creations,” said April L. Grant, executive director of St. Lawrence Health Foundation. “The children who receive these hand-painted canvasses will feel comfort and love at a time that can be a bit unnerving and confusing. We’re thankful that Ashley chose to share her talent with St. Lawrence Health System pediatric patients.”
“It makes me happy because I’m not super out there and well known, I guess,” Mrs. Hargrave said. “To feel that my time and work is appreciated is very humbling.”
Her project was inspired by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“I watch the news a lot and hearing stories of kids in the hospitals and how a lot of times you can only have one parent in there and everybody is wearing masks and suited up and stuff — it all looks kind of scary,” Mrs. Hargrave said. “Being alone and not having to have family visit them, and if they’re in for surgery for a few days, that’s a lonely and scary time.”
Mrs. Hargrave and her husband, Joseph, are the parents of three boys, ages 8, 3 and 8 months. One of their children had surgery a few years ago.
“I kind of got a familiar taste of how it is to be in the hospital with a kid,” she said. “They gave a blanket to him.”
The small gesture, Mrs. Hargrave recalled, gave her son much comfort. So she went online, ordered her small canvasses and went to work to replicate that sense of comfort her son received.
“I have kids and I was thinking that during a time like this and reading stories about kids in the hospital and how scared they probably feel and how alone they probably feel,” Mrs. Hargrave said. “I thought I could give a little bit of something that might comfort them.”
Her previous artistic experience was limited to doodling and creating paintings for her grandmother, Ora Anne Gilbert of Hannawa Falls.
“I enjoyed making her presents,” Mrs. Hargrave said. “I needed a little time to myself, especially with everything going on.”
Mrs. Hargrave, a stay-at-home mom, was asked how she found such time.
“Our children go to bed at 8 and the littlest one goes to bed at 9,” she said. “Nighttime is when I get a couple of hours to myself. My husband does some painting projects as well now. So we have little paint nights together after the kids go to bed.”
For themes, she stuck with subjects she knew would be popular with children, such as Ariel from “Little Mermaid,” Groot from “Guardians of the Galaxy” and SpongeBob SquarePants. She also created some of her own characters, based on reference pictures of animals. Her canvasses take one to three hours to complete.
“They’re not super abstract,” she said. “They’re pretty distinct as to what they are.”
Mrs. Hargrave said the 3-inch-by-3-inch medium worked perfectly for what she had in mind.
“I figured it was something they could hold with them and they’re easy to carry around, maybe put them on their desk or night stand. It’s manageable to carry around in a hospital and to places.”
Mrs. Hargrave said CPH officials told her they usually had five or six children hospitalized per month, so her paintings should be available for a while.
“But I’m going to do more,” she said. “And I have friends who want some.”
Because of the pandemic, Canton-Potsdam Hospital can’t forward her paintings to other hospitals, Mrs. Hargrave said.
“So I’m probably going to contact Massena and Ogdensburg hospitals and donate directly to them,” she said.
Mrs. Hargrave appreciates the positive feedback her project has received.
“After I had these done, I had canvasses in my (online) cart to buy for like a month,” she said. “I couldn’t bring myself to buy it and soon as I got feedback and people wanted them, I instantly bought them. It sparked something. It just felt good to have my work appreciated and with way more likes and shares than I thought I would ever get. For the community to appreciate that was very heart-warming.”
Mrs. Hargrave has also been thinking a lot about her late grandfather while doing her project and how he inspired her. Lisbon resident Walter Parmeter died in April 2020 at the age of 76.
“He was my world growing up and he loved children,” she said. “One thing I admired is how he always wanted to put a smile on kids’ faces. So now that he is no longer here, I want to honor him by continuing to put smiles on kids’ faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.