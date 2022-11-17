A pipe organ recital and hymn sing will be held at West Baptist Church, 39 W. Mohawk St., Oswego at 2 p.m. on Nov. 27. Refreshments will be served beginning at 12:30 p.m. and there will be historical displays to view.
Guest organist is Abel Searor, the church’s former organist for many years. Searor is a graduate of Syracuse University and holds a masters in organ performance as well as a masters in music education. Currently Searor serves as adjunct faculty for the Setnor School of Music and Department of Drama at Syracuse University, and is the Director of Worship Arts at DeWitt Community Church.
