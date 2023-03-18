MASSENA — The digital brand manager for Explore Massena has some ideas for annual events, but they’re going to take some time and money to implement.
“One thing I was trying to get done before last Friday, before I sent my report over, was I built two events,” Jason Hendricks from H3 Designs told the Massena Town Board.
His report includes the suggested event, projected budget, potential funding sources and a “work action plan” that lays out step-by-step what would need to be done to make the events a reality.
They include “Rockin’ the River 2023” in the summer and a “Fall Foliage Fun Ride on the St. Lawrence River” in the fall.
Mr. Hendricks said the “Rockin’ the River 2023” event at the Massena Town Beach would have a tentative price tag of $9,000 to $16,500 — $500 for venue rental, $3,000 to $8,000 for performers, $2,500 to $5,000 for fireworks, $500 to $1,000 for marketing, $1,000 for supplies such as tents, tables, chairs and signage, $500 for security, $500 for facilities such as restrooms, trash and recycling bins, and first aid stations, and $500 for miscellaneous expenses such as permits and insurance.
He said possible funding sources could include sponsorships from local businesses to cover $5,000 to $15,000 of the cost, vendor space charges at $300 to $500, and $1,000 in donations.
But, he said, there would be more involved than just raising funds. Mr. Hendricks said they would need to determine the date and time, determine the budget, select vendors, book performers, market the event, arrange for parking and security, provide facilities, set up the stage and vendor booths, and coordinate with the fireworks display team.
The first “Rockin’ the River” was held last summer. It included a kids fishing derby at the Wilson Hill causeway, and music, food, vendors, fireworks and more at the intake. All events were free to attend.
“It’s what the 2023 edition would look like,” Mr. Hendricks said.
The 2022 event was held as part of Major League Fishing’s Pro Circuit Championship, the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury. The six-day tournament showcased the top 48 pros in the Pro Circuit standings, along with the previous year’s reigning champion and reigning Angler of the Year — all competing for a grand prize of up to $235,000.
The “Fall Foliage Fun Ride on the St. Lawrence River” would have a smaller price tag, at $1,500 — $1,000 for 500 full-color patches to hand out to participants, and $500 for flyers, social media and advertisements.
But, like “Rockin’ the River 2023,” the to-do list is extensive. It includes deciding on the route, selecting a date and time, finding sponsorships, obtaining necessary permits, recruiting volunteers, promoting the event, arranging for rest stops, coordinating with local businesses, providing safety information, setting up registration, providing support vehicles, and ensuring a fun and friendly environment.
“I’m always looking to add something different. I’ve had some initial conversations with some people,” Mr. Hendricks said. “I’m just working on a bunch of cool stuff to bring events to hopefully bring tourists and get more eyes on Massena in a positive way.”
