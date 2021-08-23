Plans underway for Fulton’s first Fall Festival, scheduled for Oct. 9

FULTON - Live music, children’s games/activities, craft vendors, pony rides, photo booths, food vendors and local manufacturers are all being planned for the first annual Fulton Fall Festival, “Cider & Sweaters”. The planning committee recently met to report out on the progress each has made.
Linda Eagan and Mallori Stoia have booked the bands, “Fish Creek Rodeo” and “Max Scialdone”. Fish Creek Rodeo with Liz Friedel and Jermey Petrie have county and fiddle followers all over Central New York. “They are sure to attract a good crowd with their duets, original music, witty dysfunctional love songs, some barnburners and popular tunes,” said Eagan. “They’ll kick off the fall festival at 10 a.m. and play until 12:30. You don’t want to miss them; I’ll be a lot of fun.” Max Scialdone will play from 1-4 p.m. “He has been featured on six albums singing lead and harmony lines. He sings everything from oldies, country, blues, classic rock, new rock, pop, pop rock, and a few of his own originals too! We’re looking forward to a great day,” said Stoia.
Chris Waldron is working to be sure all the city and county permits are in place. He will also work with the city to highlight the many local manufactures that call Fulton home. “Since Nestles left some people have forgotten how many manufactures we still have here. This will be a great way for the residents and manufacturers to reconnect,” said Waldron.
Caroline Shue has created a map and spread sheets to help keep the group organized. She, Crystal Bracy and Marissa Hanlon have been in contact with many crafters, vendors and food trucks. Lorrie Poyneer is organizing all of the kids’ games and events and Danielle Florio is rounding up a group of high schoolers to help Poyneer out at the event.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9 at C.W. Barrett Drive (road along the lake near the War Memorial) including Recreation Park, War Memorial & Ice Rink.
More details will be available as the plans continue to take shape. Watch for information on the city website: https://www.fultonny.org/; at the FBB website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com; or on Facebook too: City of Fulton - Parks & Recreation - Home (facebook.com); https://www.facebook.com/fultonblockbuilders
