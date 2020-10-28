WATERTOWN — The “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast that caused panic in 1938 has had its script dusted off by a local theater troupe, serving up a Halloween treat for listeners.

The Butler Did It Players, formed in the spring of 2017, produces interactive, murder mystery dinner theaters and other live shows The troupe also hosts events such as ghost tours and its events are often for the benefit of local nonprofits. Halloween is the favorite season for the group and this time of year is usually its busiest. But the pandemic has halted such productions.

“We started to feel a little bit antsy about there not being any entertainment that was Halloween related,” said troupe co-founder Tanya M. Roy.

An email she received from Playscripts Inc., a company that licenses amateur and professional productions, solved that.

“They had a couple of options for a ‘War of the Worlds’ script,’” Ms. Roy said.

The troupe selected the radio script by actor and future filmmaker Orson Welles and purchased the rights to perform it.

In 1938, an episode of the American radio drama anthology series “The Mercury Theatre on the Air” directed and narrated by Mr. Welles, broadcast “The War of the Worlds” — an adaptation of the 1897 novel by H. G. Wells.

The broadcast, which “interrupted” Columbia Broadcasting System’s programming, panicked many listeners, who thought aliens from Mars had invaded New Jersey, establishing a foothold.

“Although it wasn’t anything we had considered prior, we thought this would be something that would be nice to bring back because people are still maintaining safety by staying in their homes, we can’t go out to see theater and we weren’t really sure how we would do a virtual platform like Zoom, so a rebroadcast made perfect sense,” Ms. Roy said.

The troupe contacted Tunes 92.5 in Watertown, which often works with local theater groups to promote their latest productions.

“It’s actually something that I’ve wanted to do for a number of years, and I’ve been joking with Tanya and her crew that they succeeded where we kind of failed in the last several years,” said Timothy P. Sweeney, general manager at Tunes 92.5 and Intrepid Broadcasting. “We’re very excited about it.”

Mr. Sweeney said that several years ago, he and Joseph Wessner, assistant general manager at Coughlin Printing, had the idea to seek the rights to the original broadcast of “War of the Worlds.”

“We kept running into the same brick walls and sort of gave up on it,” Mr. Sweeney said. “Tanya reached out to us independently, saying they had gotten the rights to it. They wanted to put in on and could we help. We immediately jumped on it and said yes.”

The Watertown broadcast on Tunes 92.5/104.5 FM will be a rare rebroadcast of the original script.

“To our knowledge, and we asked the company specifically, there are no other rights to the radio broadcast in the U.S. for this month,” Ms. Roy said.

“We’ve always looked at it as one of those pinnacle points in mass communication and something that occurred by accident that showed how powerful the medium could be,” Mr. Sweeney said.

Ten actors from The Butler Did It Players pre-recorded the show, to be broadcast at 5 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday, Halloween.

“This was fun for us because we were able to bring in some of our voice actors who don’t usually appear on stage with us,” Ms. Roy said.

The players stuck to original casting as much as possible.

“But one change we did make was that the original cast did not contain any women,” Ms. Roy said. “But we do have two women in our cast. It better reflects society today and it also adds another dimension to the broadcast.”

Troupe members worked on their accents before recording the show.

“We were mimicking that trans-Atlantic that they used in the 1930s on the radio, but we also have to speak very quickly,” Ms. Roy said.

“One of the neatest things that I think as a writer with this script is that Orson Welles edited the end of the script while they were performing the beginning live on radio,” Ms. Roy said. “It wasn’t even a finished script when they started in 1938. He was still changing it at the end.”

The troupe used pre-recorded sound effects along with their own items they brought along, such as a theremin device — an electronic instrument controlled without physical contact.

“If you wave your hand in front of it, it makes this very 1930s alien/UFO sound,” Ms. Roy said. “We were able to do some fun things with that.”

And just like the original 1938 production, The Butler Did It Players will pause for commercials. The local sponsors are the Downtown Business Association and Flashback Brewing Co.

There will be an announcement at the beginning of the broadcasts on 92.5 that it is a dramatization.

“That was a discussion we had with different entities involved because given our druthers, we would have preferred not to announce it at all,” Ms. Roy said. “It was originally broadcast as a Halloween prank. We would have liked to have followed in that vein, but decided not to.’’

Mr. Sweeney said he treasures his copies on cassette and of the original 1938 broadcast.

“I love listening to it this time of year,” he said.

A local production, he said, was something “I kind of always hoped would happen.”

“We can’t thank The Butler Did It Players enough to be willing to bring it back to life, so to speak, on a local level and to perform it in character and in person,” Mr. Sweeney said. “We’re excited to be the vehicle to get them out there to people.”

“It’s a great recording,” Ms. Roy said. “I’m very proud to be part of this project.”

The cast and characters from The Butler Did It Players of their performance of “War of the Worlds”:

Orson Wells/Professor Pierson: Dan Timmerman

Announcer: Timothy P. Sweeny (Tunes 92.5/104.5)

Carl Philips/Operator 1: Jim Goodenbery

Announcer 2/Operator 5: Johnny Keegan

Announcer 1/Mr. Wilmuth/Police Officer/Observer: Shane Dalaba

Gen. Montgomery Smith/Rooftop Announcer: Cynthia Tyler

Commander Vogt/Secretary of the Interior/Operator 2: Jon Paul Cole

Announcer 3/Operator 3: Alison Lofink

Capt. Lansing/Vice-President Harry McDonald/Gunner/ Operator 4: Chris Autote

Stranger/Officer: Bryan Castor

Director and producer: Tanya Roy