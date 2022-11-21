Playwriting contest winners introduced

OSWEGO - At a recent Membership meeting of the Oswego Players, two of the three winners of the 2022 Donald J. McCann Memorial Playwriting Contest were introduced to attendees: Anton Porcari and Nicholas Gentile, both tied for second place. The first prize winner, Peter Spartano, was not present.
All three plays will be presented to the public next March. The first place winner, called “A Scene from St. Remy,” will receive a full production including cast and crew, while the other two, “Kleptocracy” (by Porcari) and “Crimes of Passion,” (by Gentile) will be presented in a Readers Theater format. Dates and times for these presentations to follow.
