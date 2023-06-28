CAPE VINCENT — Visitors to the village can watch art being created live and outdoors during the Plein Air Arts Exhibit from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council, the exhibit will feature painters creating their works in the natural environment of the Cape Vincent village green on Broadway Street.
“Plein air” (French for “open air”) refers to a 19th century school of landscape portraiture in which the artist paints an entire finished picture directly onto canvas while outdoors. The technique enables the artist to capture the changing details of weather and light in natural surroundings. The invention of tubes of oil paint in the 1800s allowed the practice to develop, particularly in France where it was popularized by Impressionists such as Monet and Renoir.
The event is one of several taking place in the week leading up to Cape Vincent’s townwide French Festival, July 7-9.
