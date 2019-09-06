FOWLER — The St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club will be hosting its annual Plow Days event Sept. 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Siebels Farm, 362, County Road 22 (Farm to Market Road), Fowler.
Watch for signs off Route 58 near Tripp Fuels of off Route 11 take County Road 9 to Spragueville.
Admission is $2. FFA and 4H members are admitted Free.
Event and demonstrations include: Pony rides, a drag saw, blacksmithing, hay press, a walking plow, wagon rides, threshing, corn cutting, tread mill, sorghum press and sulky plow.
On Sept. 8 there is a parade at 1 p.m. and an auction at 2 p.m.
There will be raffles and refreshments.
For information call 315-287-3533 or 315-276-1135. Or find the St. Lawrence Valley Draft Horse Club on Facebook.
